'Night again. Terror again': Palestinian woman describes her life under siege in Gaza

"For Palestine, I still dream of freedom," Tala Herzallah said.Courtesy of Tala Imad HerzallahTala Imad Herzallah remembers every bombardment she has witnessed in her 21-year-old life in Gaza.

The Israel Air Force said it has dropped about 6,000 bombs throughout the region. At least 1,537 Palestinians have died since the assault., with a collapsing health system and an increasing shortage of basic needs in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Herzallah and her parents are surviving with the bread her father was able to get at the local bakery and two gallons of reserves of water they saved before Wednesday, when it stopped coming through the tap of their kitchen. headtopics.com

Electricity is only available for one hour a day, according to Herzallah, and her family is one of just a few that can still access the internet. And when it comes, it’s barely enough to charge phones to keep in touch with friends and family members.

"When the night comes, when we cannot see each other, that’s when we fear," she said. "We just start praying that we will all see one another in the morning." "We have birth certificates and the very important documents, basic clothes and scarfs, our gold and money," Herzallah explained. headtopics.com

Herzallah said her dreams were destroyed like her university, where she was studying English literature and translation. But she still has hopes for her education and work."There was a bomb, 160 yards from my house," she said. "My neighbor was right there, getting food from the market. There were no warnings and he died on the spot." The neighbor was 25 years old, she said.

