Nigel Farage Receives Birthday Message from Donald Trump

Brexit leader Nigel Farage celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and posted a special video from his friend, ally, and 45th U.S. President Donald Trump to celebrate. You may wonder what it takes to get a birthday shoutout from a former U.S. President hailing you as a historic champion of sovereignty, freedom, and a scourge of globalists, but Brexit leader Nigel Farage seems to have that figured out.

As well as praise for what Farage has already achieved, as arguably the most influential British politician who hasn’t been Prime Minister of this century so far, Trump also seemed to take impish glee by teasing that more is yet to come.Farage officially left front-line politics after helping win the Brexit vote in 2016 and holding the Conservative Party to account after, ensuring Britain actually left the European Union despite the best efforts by the ‘deep state’ to frustrate the movemen

