Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are Ready for Their Family's New Addition

'Fallout': Walton Goggins on Making The Ghoul 'Sexy' (Exclusive)Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Reveal Son Zillion Was Diagnosed With AutismDiddy's Ex Shares Security Footage From Beverly Hills House Raid‘Yellowstone' Star's Nephew Named Suspect in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident After Going MissingColin Farrell Reacts to the Rise of Irish Actors in Hollywood (Exclusive)Watch Johnny Depp Star as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne du Barry' Official TrailerChristina Applegate Hasn't Showered in Weeks

Because of MS Flare-UpMatthew Lawrence Surprises Chili With Mid-Workout Kiss!Meghan Markle Visits Child Cancer Patients Amid Kate Middleton's Own Diagnosis are ready for their family's new addition to make their arrival! The father-daughter duo spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the premiere of Nicole's new film, , 30, have been sharing the special milestones of her pregnancy on social media. In January, the couple took to TikToK to shar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



etnow / 🏆 696. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and More to PerformCheck out the A-list country music talent who will be hitting the stage at this year's big show.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert, Keith Urban Lead Sprawling Summerfest 2024 LineupThe sprawling lineup for Milwaukee's Summerfest 2024 boasts Maroon 5, Keith Urban, and Lil Uzi Vert among the headliners for the three-weekend event.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Milwaukee’s 2024 Summerfest Lineup Features Headliners Kane Brown, Motley Crue, Illenium, Keith Urban & More2024 Summerfest lineup features headliners Kane Brown, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Illenium, Motley Crue, Tyler Childers, Lil Uzi Vert, AJR and more.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Summerfest lineup 2024 released: Artists include Keith Urban, Maroon 5The official Summerfest lineup has been released.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

2024 CMA Fest Lineup: Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and More to PerformThe longest-running country music festival announced its star-studded lineup on Thursday.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Keith Urban to Serve as Mega Mentor on ‘The Voice’Keith Urban is set to join 'The Voice' as a mega mentor in season 25. Get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »