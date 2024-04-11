Nicolas Cage Returns to the Screen with Post-Apocalyptic Thriller Arcadian

Beloved actor Nicolas Cage returns to the screen with his latest project, the post-apocalyptic action thriller Arcadian . Set in a dystopian future where Earth has been ravaged, the film follows Paul (Cage) and his two sons, Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) and Joseph (Jaeden Martell), as they navigate a domestic life of tranquility during the day and unwanted terror at night. Each night brings relentless attacks from a mysterious, violent force.
One evening, when Thomas goes missing, Paul has no other choice but to go beyond their safe little farm to find him, setting the stage for a series of nightmarish battles for survival. Fresh from his role in Ari Aster’s Dream Scenario, Cage is also slated to star in Neon’s forthcoming horror thriller Longlegs. Arcadian is directed by Benjamin Brewer, known for his work on films like the Oscar-winning hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and Reptile. Blending action one might expect from films depicting predatory creatures with familial resilience, Arcadianpromises to be a breath of fresh air in the survival film genre. Without further ado, check out where you can catch and stream Arcadian
Nicolas Cage Arcadian Post-Apocalyptic Action Thriller Survival Dystopian Future
