Nicolas Cage Returns to the Screen with Post-Apocalyptic Thriller Arcadian

Beloved actor Nicolas Cage returns to the screen with his latest project, the post-apocalyptic action thriller Arcadian . Set in a dystopian future where Earth has been ravaged, the film follows Paul (Cage) and his two sons, Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) and Joseph (Jaeden Martell), as they navigate a domestic life of tranquility during the day and unwanted terror at night. Each night brings relentless attacks from a mysterious, violent force.

One evening, when Thomas goes missing, Paul has no other choice but to go beyond their safe little farm to find him, setting the stage for a series of nightmarish battles for survival. Fresh from his role in Ari Aster’s Dream Scenario, Cage is also slated to star in Neon’s forthcoming horror thriller Longlegs. Arcadian is directed by Benjamin Brewer, known for his work on films like the Oscar-winning hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and Reptile. Blending action one might expect from films depicting predatory creatures with familial resilience, Arcadianpromises to be a breath of fresh air in the survival film genre. Without further ado, check out where you can catch and stream Arcadian

Nicolas Cage Arcadian Post-Apocalyptic Action Thriller Survival Dystopian Future

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicolas Cage Explains How ‘Arcadian’ Combines His Two Favorite GenresDirector Benjamin Brewer, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall also share fun stories about what it was like working with Cage.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

'Arcadian' Review — Nicolas Cage Horror Is a Must-See Monster MovieChase Hutchinson is a longtime editor and writer with more than a decade of experience in journalism. His work has appeared in a variety of publications including IGN, i-D, The Stranger, The Wrap, The Inlander, The Seattle Times, and The Boston Globe.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New Arcadian Poster Previews Post-Apocalyptic Horror Movie Starring Nicolas CageRLJE Films releases a new poster for Arcadian, an upcoming post-apocalyptic horror movie that stars Nicolas Cage.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Nicolas Cage Takes On the Unknown in New 'Arcadian' Poster and ImagesBritta DeVore is a Senior News Writer for Collider who has been known to dabble with Reality News as well.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Return Comments Makes The Spider-Verse’s Future More ExcitingNic Cage's Spider-Man would be good news for Sony.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Dream Scenario’ Plays With the Idea of Nicolas Cage as a MemeThomas Butt is a freelance writer. His work can be read on Collider and Taste of Cinema. He also writes for his own blog, The Empty Theater, on Substack. An avid film connoisseur, Thomas actively logs his film consumption on Letterboxd and vows to connect with many more cinephiles through the platform.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »