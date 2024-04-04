Nicki Minaj Recruits Big Sexyy for Remix of 'FTCU'

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Minaj is looking for Big Sexyy to return the favor as she recruited the 25-year-old to join her for the remix of standout “ FTCU .” Nicki turned up the pressure by taking to X — formerly known as Twitter – to get Sexyy’s attention. Hours later, Sexyy Red was summoned and appears to be down to run it back and join Minaj for another collaboration on one condition.

“Song + Video,” Red replied while hoping for the chance to star in a second visual with the Queens icon

