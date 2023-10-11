Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Shows Off Gerald's Moves

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Hey Arnold! fans will have plenty to celebrate, as the game will have at least two representatives from the animated series. While the football head himself seems to be missing, Gerald and Grandma Gertie will both be appearing in the game.

In Hey Arnold! Gerald was always depicted as an athletic kid, and that theme can be seen reflected in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. In addition to those other projectiles, his neutral special keeps the sports theme going, having Gerald throw a baseball at enemies. The baseball does greater damage as Gerald gets more of a wind-up. Gerald's side special also gives him a skateboard to ride.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release DateNickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will release November 3rd on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With that release date quickly approaching, hype surrounding the game has started to build. headtopics.com

