Nickel Industries pulls the $1.26bn trigger at ENC

New Abaxx exchange to expand EV metals offering beyond nickelA new Singapore-based commodities exchange, preparing to roll-out a futures contract for nickel used in electric vehicles (EVs), also aims to add contracts for other metals used in EV batteries, executives told Reuters. The Abaxx Commodities Exchange executives reiterated they aimed to launch the world's first futures contract for nickel sulphate by the end of this year.

LME CEO says stability has returned as nickel crisis recedesThe chief executive of the London Metal Exchange says he’s optimistic that the 146-year-old trading venue is beginning to move on from the nickel crisis that threatened to destroy it. It’s been a turbulent 19 months since Matthew Chamberlain responded to a runaway short squeeze by suspending the world’s benchmark nickel market and canceling $12-billion of trades. The controversial decisions drove angry investors away from the LME and left the exchange wading through lawsuits and regulatory scrut

Chicago Bears secondary could get some help this week — whether or not it’s defending Justin JeffersonThe Chicago Bears designated nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon to return from injured reserve Monday.

Industries must choose and move on most important hydrogen uses firstHydrogen can be used in a range of applications and it is important to select the most important use cases for green hydrogen, upon which industries worldwide must then move on. Multinational gas and chemicals company Linde is focusing primarily on using hydrogen to decarbonise industry and mobility, and as an energy carrier, Linde Clean Energy senior business development manager Timothy Carmichael said in an address at the recent Hydrogen Africa conference.

RV maker Thor Industries raises dividend by 7%