Nick Cave and piano charm an adoring crowd at Cleveland’s State Theatre (photos)

Nick Cave, on a solo North American tour, stopped in Cleveland for the first time in decades to charm and beguile fans with a two-hour show at Playhouse Square's State Theater. CLEVELAND, Ohio - To the casual observer, Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave, who was in Cleveland for a solo show Monday night at Playhouse Square, likely appears to be the Maestro of Melancholia.

He’s had the same look for a few decades now, with his dark, slicked-back hair and his long, lithe figure outlined in his expertly tailored suits. (They areif you’re curious and have a couple thousand extra dollars to spare.) In most posed photos, Cave usually has a resting-seriously-intense-guy face. And then there’s the voice. It’s deep, inherently dark and laden with gravitas and the aforementioned intensity.Add his band the Bad Seeds into the equation -- with their often atmospheric and emotionally empathetic music beds in well-known songs like (the intense) “Red Right Hand” -- and it would be pretty easy for that proverbial casual observer to assume Cave is all about spinning tails of hopeless, bleak darkness while looking really cool in nice suits.

Cave’s dedicated, adoring fans -- who packed the State Theatre on Monday night -- know that already.

Cave’s dedicated, adoring fans -- who packed the State Theatre on Monday night -- know that already. They came prepared for all the scary things as their hero played piano and dove into the darkness, accompanied only by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood. But Cave is something more than what meets the eye, or the undiscerning ear. He is also a writer, and a poet capable of conveying aching beauty, vulnerability, and naked love in its various forms. And he can spin a darn good yarn, too. He’s a charming frontman and host with a wry sense of humor and appreciation for the fans who have followed him for decades.

Cave and Greenwood entered the nearly bare stage -- which featured only a grand piano, a light and Greenwood’s bass rig -- to a standing ovation. They quickly dug into his discography with The Bad Seeds going back to the ‘90s up through songs from the band’s 2019 album, “Ghosteen.” The set also included material from various side projects, including Grinderman and his duo work with Bad Seed multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis.

“Apparently, allegedly, we had been to Cleveland 30 years ago. I’m wondering if anyone here was there for that? ” he asked the crowd before opening with “Girl In Amber” from 2016′s “ Skeleton Tree.“ (The online concert databaselists a 1986 show with the Bad Seeds at the old Peabody’s Down Under in The Flats.)

“You sure f****** look like you were,” he said, pointing at some fans in the front and drawing hearty laughs from the mostly over-40 crowd.

Cave is no flashy piano player. The instrument serves the lyrics and the voice and Greenwood was there to add some tasteful melodic bottom end and pulse. Cave said they offering “reduced” versions of 23 songs. No solos or fancy “reimagined” arrangements, so when the lyrics were done the song was done.

Cave beguiled the crowd, mixing slow-burn narratives such as the gently swinging “Jesus In The Moon” with older love ballads such as “Into My Arms,” the chorus of which became the evening’s lone, and very gentle sing-a-long. Cave played several of his relative “hits,” including the soulful “O Children” (featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 1″), and “Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry,” with each verse gaining musical and vocal tension. He also played the lyrically dense “The Mercy Seat” covered by Johnny Cash, and “The Weeping Song.”

Between songs, Cave interacted with fans who shouted song titles and declared their love in various forms. He encouraged the folks in the balcony to scream every time he sang the word balcony during the song “Balcony Man” lending the evening a brief moment of raucousness.

“You’re amazing!” one fan blurted at Cave after the song.

“Well, thank you for confirming my suspicion,” Cave answered.

“Don’t wait another 30 years!” someone in the back demanded, after the roiling, crowd-pleasing “The Mercy Seat.”

Cave asked the fan to repeat themselves. “You have a very scolding tone,” he said before relenting with a simple “OK!”

As he’s done each night of the tour, Cave premiered a song. But Cleveland fans got something even more special. Cave performed a pretty, unreleased love song, “a poor little thing” that “doesn’t even have a title.”“I love you, too,” Cave answered cooly. “It’s amazing really. It’s almost a coincidence, but it’s true,” he said drawing more chuckles from the crowd.

The format managed to add weight to a few of the tunes. The other tour debut -was he love song “Brompton Oratory.” On record, it has a laid-back loping beat over which Cave sings almost casually. On Monday, it was lent a deeper sense of anguish, with only piano and bass and Cave intoning “No God up in the sky, No devil beneath the sea, Could do the job that you did, Of bringing me to my knees.”

Throughout the show, Greenwood’s bass added some melody and he took the evening’s lone solo on a cover of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer,” but when he wasn’t playing Greenwood appeared to be in fanboy mode just like the audience, mouthing the words, and nodding his head rhythmically.

Cave, who turned 66 on September 22, (he humorously scolded a fan for his belated birthday wishes), held the State Theatre crowd in the palm of his hand for two hours.