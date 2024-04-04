Nick Cannon Opens Up About Struggles with Friendships

Nick Cannon shared his struggles with friendships in a recent episode of his 'Counsel Culture' show. Cannon, 43, was asked 'What do you think about Diddy?' while chatting with Iyanla Vanzant in a segment that was recorded before Sean Combs' houses were raided by the Homeland Securities Investigation team as part of a federal human trafficking investigation last month. 'I find difficulty when I'm asked about people that I know about,' Cannon said in a clip shared on his Instagram Tuesday.

'It was either ‘The Breakfast Club’ or Angela Yee or something, and they asked me about Puff, and I answered it as honestly as I knew how to answer it.' SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS FEDERAL RAIDS ON HOMES, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LAWSUITS: WHAT TO KNOW Cannon added, 'I know these people. They're not just public figures to me, so I have to almost do this dance about when it comes up, because just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassi

