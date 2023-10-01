Nick Canepa's report card: With Khalil Mack leading the way, Chargers get it done against shorthanded Raiders

(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)Justin Herbert has hitched his star to an ambulance. WR Mike Williams is out for the year.

Chargers News: Bolts Favored This Weekend Against RaidersWe should be in for a good matchup this weekend.

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Who has the edge?Notable injury designations, what’s at stake, matchup to watch, fantasy sleeper and a prediction for Sunday’s game against the AFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium

Raiders vs Chargers Odds, Picks & PredictionsMeta: NFL predictions, picks, and odds for Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Week 4 betting best bet and game analysis.

Source: Raiders without Garoppolo vs. ChargersRaiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, a source told ESPN Saturday, leaving Las Vegas with Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell.

Garoppolo won't play against Chargers, leaving Raiders starting QB a mysteryLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers because of a concussion.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against ChargersLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a concussion.

(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)Justin Herbert has hitched his star to an ambulance. WR Mike Williams is out for the year. Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley now is out with a heart problem, and even Justin damaged his left hand (which became heavily bandaged) in the fourth quarter trying to make a tackle after his pick. A here-and-there effort. He was Astaire, avoiding pressure. Couldn’t sneak a late fourth-and-1, but threw a gutsy long one to Joshua Palmer to end the proceedings.Again without Austin Ekeler, rookie speedster receiver Derius Davis started at tailback and immediately had a 51-yard run. But Joshua Kelley was the main guy, and he was, at best, as Ethel Mertz would say, sufficient.Keenan Allen caught 18 passes last week and for a long while didn’t exist. Finally, he had a 22-yarder in the second quarter, and a bit later caught a TD pass. Often injured TE/Red Zone Maven Donald “Stilt” Parham went out with a wrist.Trey “Turnstile” Pipkins had no trouble letting in ticketless Maxx Crosby. Pass protection wasn’t always good and could have been worse if Herbert wasn’t escaping.The defense was without three starters, LB Joey Bosa, and safeties Derwin James and Alohi “And Goodbye” Gillman. The D-line got pounded vs. the run early on, recovered nicely, then failed too often. Austin Johnson recovered the fumble caused by Khalil Mack.Forget everyone else. Without Bosa, Mack had the team’s initial tackle and came right back with his first sack of the season — then hadmore sacks, forced two fumbles, and batted down an important pass. His best game since his arrival, and maybe the best in team history. Few adults have done this. A monster film.Allowed an absurd third-and-19. Asante Samuel had a stupid personal foul, but saved things with a late pick. Michael Davis had a crucial PI in the Raiders’ red zone, leading to a TD.What JK Scott does best is get punts away. Hard to find many reasons for him to remain in this advanced class. Cameron Dicker The Kicker had a 33-yard field goal. Davis didn’t field a catchable punt, and it became a 70-yarder.“Chargering” loomed, but faded. Brandon Staley got away with one. With Jimmy Garoppolo out, all he had to do was beat a rookie QB. Great idea to rush four most of the time vs. the freshman. Went for it on fourth-and-1 late and got stuffed. Just stupid not double-teaming Davante Adams, LV’s greatest threat.Normally, early byes are not a good thing. A week off may not be enough, but it can’t hurt a team that is so hurt, that’s always hurt. They need bodies back. Not good enough.Sports ColumnistsSports ColumnistsNHL preseason game allows San Diego to dream of a hockey futureBryce Miller: Padres season begins with wild optimism, ends in head-shaking misfire

