Nicholas Hoult and Son Joaquin Twin at Basketball Game: Pics

Nicholas Hoult and his eldest son, Joaquin, looked like twins while enjoying a basketball game in a rare family outing. The Mad Max: Fury Road star, 34, sat courtside with Joaquin, 5, while watching the Atlanta Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 31, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Joaquin, dressed in a Hawks jersey, blue jeans, checkered Vans slip-ons and a black cap, was spotted whispering to his father while clutching onto Trae Young plushie.

Hoult shares Joaquin with girlfriend Bryana Holly. The couple are also parents of a 12-month-old child, whose name has not been revealed. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor was first linked to the Playboy model, 30, in March 2017. One year later, the twosome quietly welcomed their first baby. “The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal,” Hoult told the Evening Standard in 2019. “I’m loving i

