Nicholas Galitzine Recalls Failed Dunkirk Audition

Nicholas Galitzine recalls his failed audition for the film Dunkirk . Galitzine explains that he got very far in the audition process and was asked to come in for a script read with Christopher Nolan . However, when he got to the reading, the scene was not the one he had prepared for, causing him to freeze on the spot.

