Nice takes provisional lead in French league after 1-0 win over struggling Clermont

CLERMONT, France (AP) — Nice moved to the top of the French league on Friday after Hicham Boudaoui’s goal gave it a 1-0 win away at Clermont.

The Algerian midfielder scored with a tap-in after 73 minutes to extend the club’s unbeaten start to the French league. It was Nice’s fourth 1-0 win in its last five league games. Gaetan Laborde missed a first-half penalty for the visitors that could have given them a bigger margin of victory.

Nice leapfrogged south coast rival Monaco to provisionally go two points clear at the top of Ligue 1. Monaco can retake the lead when it plays Lille on Sunday. Nice’s next game is away at Rennes on Nov. 5, while struggling Clermont is away to Strasbourg the same day. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

8 Red Flags Someone Is Being Fake Nice to You, Therapists SayDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle. Read more ⮕

Get Beats Solo3 with a sweet discount from Amazon and score nice Beats headphones for lessThe headphones have a good sound and are a true bargain right now Read more ⮕

40 Items Will Keep You Nice And Toasty This FallFluffy blankets, hot tea, and fleece-lined sweatpants are just the tip of the iceberg. Read more ⮕

The best 'vanilla girl aesthetic' holiday gifts for the TikTok loverSimply put, it’s the “sugar and spice and all things nice” gift guide to shop. Read more ⮕

14 Wineries to Visit if You Want to Be an Expert in French WineLearn about the best wineries in France to visit in Chamapagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Alsace, and the Loire Valley. These French wineries are must-visit for fans of top-quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chenin Blanc, and more. Read more ⮕

Sanofi shares skid as French drugmaker outlines higher R&D expenses, taxesSteven Goldstein is based in London and responsible for MarketWatch's coverage of financial markets in Europe, with a particular focus on global macro and commodities. Previously, he was Washington bureau chief, directing MarketWatch's economic, political and regulatory coverage. Follow Steve on Twitter: MKTWgoldstein. Read more ⮕