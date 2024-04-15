Niantic Releases Major Updates to Pokemon GO to Re-engage Trainers

Do you remember the summer of 2016? I didn't realize it had been that long since Pokemon GO launched, and we all wanted to catch 'em all. More absurdly, I didn't realize I continued playing Pokemon GO for almost five years, reaching level 40 and completing the Pokedex for each of the first three regions. When the pandemic started to ease, I also slowly stopped playing Pokemon GO as it started bugging me to pay for challenges, raids, and other features.

From lush forests to bustling cities, tropical beaches to rugged mountains, you can immerse yourself in the diverse landscapes within Pokémon GO. Who knows what Pokémon await you on your journey?' Starting on April 17th, the avatar creation will allow full customization of player characters, including body type, facial structure, hairstyles, and more.

Niantic Pokemon GO Trainers Updates Campaign Express Yourself Enhanced Visuals Go Snapshot Upgrade

