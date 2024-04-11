Nia DaCosta in Talks to Direct Second Film in 28 Days Later Trilogy

News keeps coming about the prospective trilogy that will serve as a continuation of Danny Boyle 's 2002’s zombie horror franchise 28 Days Later . Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct the second film of the trilogy, with Boyle set to direct the first film. Details about DaCosta’s involvement with the second film remain slim. The trilogy is being fast-tracked, with the plan being for Boyle to direct the first film later in 2024, followed by DaCosta’s film immediately after that.

Alex Garland will write the script for all three films. Plot details about the films are also few and far between

Nia Dacosta Danny Boyle 28 Days Later Trilogy Film Zombies Alex Garland

