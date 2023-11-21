NHTSA Investigates Hyundai and Kia Recalls

Eggheads at the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are reported to be looking more closely at no fewer thanThe sixteen recalls involved about 6.3 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., machines which were brought back for extra fixing after concerns were expressed about fires caused by a faulty ABS module.
All of the campaigns dealt with hydraulic electronic control units (HECU) manufactured by an equipment supplier called Mando, which sounds like a tony Italian restaurant in Manhattan but is actually an automotive supplier with a global presence. Having opened this so-called audit query, the NHTSA plans to turn a critical eye towards Hyundai and Kia’s defect decision-making, paying special attention to their adherence with reporting requirements. The regulatory body also wishes to further understand descriptions given to the defects in the old recalls, and remedies prepared for the sam
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
How Hyundai Is Fixing the Kia Boys Theft Vulnerability For FreeThe fix makes it impossible to steal your turn-key-to-start Hyundais and you don’t need to spend money to get it.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »