NHTSA Investigates Brake Issues in Cadillac Lyriq Electric Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday that its investigative division has launched a preliminary evaluation after receiving multiple reports of Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicles losing their brake boost assist functions. The agency's notice said the field reports allege Lyriqs from the 2023 model year have had instances of a hard brake pedal, followed by a "Brake System Failure" message at start up or while driving.

FORD RECALLS NEARLY 43,000 VEHICLES OVER FUEL LEAKS THAT INCREASE FIRE RISK The agency said General Motors, which owns Cadillac, acknowledged that the electronic brake control module known as "eBoost" has an internal spindle that can fracture during an Anti-Lock Braking System event. ABS prevents the wheels from locking brakes and slipping when applied, further reducing the risk of an accident.

NHTSA Investigation Cadillac Lyriq Electric Vehicles Brake Issues

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD Road Test: Old-school drive with new-school looksGet in-depth info on the 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

US opens probe into 3,322 GM Cadillac Lyriq EVs over loss of brake assistUS opens probe into 3,322 GM Cadillac Lyriq EVs over loss of brake assist

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Cadillac Lyriq EV Under Investigation Over Brake FailuresNHTSA is looking into electric SUV after owners reported a hard brake pedal and 'Brake System Failure” message

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

NHTSA Investigates Ford's Recall of SUVs Over Fuel Leak ConcernsThe National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reviewing Ford's recall of over 42,000 SUVs due to fuel leak concerns that could result in engine fires. Ford has proposed a software update and drain installation as a remedy, but not a replacement of the cracked fuel injector.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

NHTSA investigates transmission issue in 2014 Ford F-150 | Car NewsNHSA has opened an investigation into the 2014 Ford F-150 over a transmission issue. Auto123 has the details.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

Fatalities in US road crashes declined last year, NHTSA saysRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »