NHTSA Investigates Brake Issues in Cadillac Lyriq Electric Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday that its investigative division has launched a preliminary evaluation after receiving multiple reports of Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicles losing their brake boost assist functions. The agency's notice said the field reports allege Lyriqs from the 2023 model year have had instances of a hard brake pedal, followed by a "Brake System Failure" message at start up or while driving.
FORD RECALLS NEARLY 43,000 VEHICLES OVER FUEL LEAKS THAT INCREASE FIRE RISK The agency said General Motors, which owns Cadillac, acknowledged that the electronic brake control module known as "eBoost" has an internal spindle that can fracture during an Anti-Lock Braking System event. ABS prevents the wheels from locking brakes and slipping when applied, further reducing the risk of an accident.
