NHTSA investigates 700K Fords; engines may experience catastrophic failure due to faulty valve

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has launched an investigation into more than 700,000 Ford vehicles that could have unexpected engine failure. The vehicles have not been recalled.This is a continuation of an investigation of 25,000 that was opened in July 2022. It is now considered an engineering analysis, a step before the vehicles could be recalled.
This is a continuation of an investigation of 25,000 that was opened in July 2022. It is now considered an engineering analysis, a step before the vehicles could be recalled., “revealed that the alleged defect is present across the ‘Nano’ engine family, which includes both the 2.7L and 3.0L EcoBoost engine variants.”
has started an investigation into more than 700,000 vehicles made by Ford that may experience a catastrophic engine failure because of a faulty valve.All are from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
The defects were linked to an alloy called “Silchrome Lite” that, according to Ford, can become “excessively hard and brittle if an over-temperature condition occurs during machining of the component.”
The company changed the material in October 2021 and believes that the valves fail early in a vehicle’s life, adding that most failures have already happened.
A total of 708,837 vehicles are being investigated but no deaths or injuries have been reported due to the issue,
The company, however, did have 328 complaints, 487 warranty claims and 809 engine exchanges related to the defect, according to
