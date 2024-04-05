NHRA Driver Travis Shumake Returns to Phoenix for Drag Racing Series

This weekend, the National Hot Rod Association is in town, and starting Friday, you can see the drag racing series at the newly renamed Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler. It’s a homecoming for one driver from NHRA who stands out for several reasons. Ready to go, NHRA driver Travis Shumake is strapped in with seven different seat belts. He goes more than 300 mph in just a few seconds.
Shumake grew up in the sport in Phoenix, so to be back in the Valley competing at the top of his game means a lot. It took Shumake a while to get to the starting line. His father, Tripp Shumake, passed awa
NHRA Drag Racing Travis Shumake Firebird Motorsports Park Phoenix
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AutoweekUSA - 🏆 229. / 63 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: AutoweekUSA - 🏆 229. / 63 Read more »
2024 NHRA Gatornationals Photo Gallery: Nitro Drag Racing and Behind-the-Scenes ActionNHRA kicked off its 73rd year with a sold-out crowd and wild racing at Gainesville Raceway.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »