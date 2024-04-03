NHL Star Boone Jenner and Wife Maggie's Son Stillborn

NHL star Boone Jenner and his wife Maggie's son was stillborn, the professional ice hockey player announced on Instagram. 'We are at a loss for words,' Boone, captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team, and his wife Maggie wrote in April 3 Instagram posts. They shared a photo of their baby's feet memorialized in a cement keepsake. 'A pain like no other. Our son Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024.

' The couple wrote, 'While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give. As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven.' The couple concluded, 'We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time.' The Jenners married on July 29, 2023 and in December of that year, they announced their pregnanc

