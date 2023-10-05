NFP: A small disappointment could trigger major price movements in the USD – Commerzbank

rket could react more sensitively to a negative surprise than to a positive one A lot of optimism about a soft landing for the US economy already seems to be priced into the FX market, so even a small disappointment could trigger major price movements in the USD.
By contrast, a positive surprise is likely to merely confirm market expectations and thus provide little additional support for the USD – unless, of course, the labor market report turns out exceptionally well. After the USD rally of the last few weeks, the FX market could react more sensitively to a negative surprise than to a positive one.
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPYDevelopments on the technical charts indicate that the USD’s rally is beginning to show tentative signs of fatigue, pointing to a minor pause in the near term. What is the outlook for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY?
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD on Bearish Path After Meltdown Ahead of US NFPIn this article, we conduct an in-depth analysis of silver’s outlook, incorporating insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints ahead of key U.S. jobs data.