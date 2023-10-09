NFL Winners and Losers: Patriots awful again as Bill Belichick's nightmare season gets worse

The Patriots don't have the ability to take revenge on anyone anymore. If there was any question that the Patriots' dominance is a long gone memory, it came on Sunday.in Week 4. While that was an extreme for the Patriots, as the worst loss of Bill Belichick's career, they've rebounded from bad losses before with statement wins.

Belichick is still an all-time great coach — the dislike of him and the past few seasons will lead many people to incorrectly say he's not, but that's foolish — but his personnel decisions are making his coaching job a lot tougher. The Patriots might have the fewest blue-chip players in the NFL. Their best player is probably pass rusher Matthew Judon, who was out on Sunday with an injury.

The Patriots have gone from great to boring to terrible in a few seasons' time. Belichick has gone from having a nearly airtight argument as the GOAT to squeezing the most out of a bad roster to being absolutely uncompetitive in back-to-back weeks. headtopics.com

Explosive plays have been missing from the Bengals’ offense all season, but it was a 63-yard bomb from Burrow to Chase that broke the game open. The Bengals led 17-14 before that play, then had a 10-point lead after Chase got behind the defense and Burrow hit him deep for a score. The Cardinals never led after that.

The Jets' offense will be extremely limited the rest of the season, but Hall is a fantastic playmaker. He was being worked back slowly over the first four games, but then the Jets said he wouldn’t be restricted in Week 5. He looked like he was all the way back on Sunday.Goff was a throw-in for the Detroit Lions on a blockbuster trade by the Los Angeles Rams. headtopics.com

The Minshew performance is bittersweet. It's great for the Colts that they have a strong backup they can depend on, but they'd rather not see him play so much. Richardson has left three of the Colts' five games with injuries. His shoulder injury looked bad.

