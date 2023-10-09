NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: 49ers Improve to 5-0, Cowboys Don't Stack Up

Dallas Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones viewed his team's Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as a measuring stick of sorts.'They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl, but in order for them to get there, they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that's the way it falls in the playoffs.

Colts' Backfield: Sunday marked a productive day for Indianapolis Colts running backs in more ways than one. Previously disgruntled star Jonathan Taylor made his season debut after signing a three-year, $42 million contract extension.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Eagles vs. Rams, 49ers vs. Cowboys picks: NFL Week 5 predictionsPost sports gambling editor/producer Erich Richter is in his first season in the Bettor’s Guide.

NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Can Cowboys give 49ers their first loss?When Carrie Underwood says she's been 'waiting all day for Sunday night,' this is what she's talking about. The Dallas Cowboys and San Fransisco 49ers go head-to-head in Week 5 in what could be an early contender for game of the season.

NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Can Cowboys give 49ers their first loss?When Carrie Underwood says she's been 'waiting all day for Sunday night,' this is what she's talking about. The Dallas Cowboys and San Fransisco 49ers go head-to-head in Week 5 in what could be an early contender for game of the season.

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Cowboys, Patriots tumble in Week 6The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots were among the dips in Josh Schrock's latest NFL Power Rankings going into Week 6.

49ers leave no doubt about status as the NFL's best team with blowout over CowboysIt's hard to win every week in the NFL. We're just five weeks into the season and only two undefeated teams remain.

49ers leave no doubt about status as the NFL's best team with blowout over CowboysIt's hard to win every week in the NFL. We're just five weeks into the season and only two undefeated teams remain.