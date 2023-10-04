NFL Week 5: What to watch as 49ers host Cowboys and Ravens look to go 3-0 on the road in AFC North

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)The NFL's 2023 season continues this weekend. Here are the Week 4 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on theChicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m.

Will the Bears finally win a game in the 2023 season? A short week always makes fluky stuff possible, though Washington does have reason to hope with QB Sam Howell. Watch this prime time game on NFL+last week, and now they try to make it two victories in a row in London, this time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against a Bills team fresh off a decisive victory over Miami.

Inside Puka Nacua's record-setting NFL start – and how Cooper Kupp, a college coach and his mom helped launch itSign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and... headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

The NFL (Taylor’s Version): Every NFL team as a Taylor Swift songSwifties have taken a newfound interest in the NFL, and that got us thinking about encapsulating every franchise as a Taylor Swift song.

NFL Week 5 games: Betting odds, lines, spreads, moreHere are all of the early lines, ATS, money line, totals for every NFL Week 5 game.

How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys in Week 5 of NFL seasonThe San Francisco 49ers will host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal Week 5 matchup on Sunday Night Football. Here’s what to know.

2023 NFL Season, Week 4: Seahawks defense pummels Giants in 24-3 winSeattle’s first prime-time spot of the season is in The Meadowlands.

NFL Week 4 review: Top teams emerge, Taylor Swift is back, scores and moreThe NFL is about one-fourth through the 2023 season and after the fourth week the best teams have really emerged and it's no surprise who they are.

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the biggest issues on defenseAnother week down, another edition of Power Rankings. Who tops the list this week, and which defenses are most efficient?