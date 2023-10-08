NFL Week 5 top viral moments: Social media reacts to Mac Jones, Patriots' struggles

The star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver made his season debut after missing the first four weeks on injured reserve — and had five receptions on the team's opening offensive drive, which resulted in a touchdown.The Jaguars running back had a statement game with 184 total yards and two touchdowns to power a 25-20 Jaguars win — while playing against himself in his fantasy football league.
The Dolphins made a great play for the game's opening touchdown and then introduced an epic twist to his trademark"waddle" celebration.The Dolphins rookie running back continues to prove himself as a very big threat in Mike McDaniel's offense, ripping off a 76-yard touchdown run that atoned for an earlier fumble and wowed social media.
The MLB on FOX studio crew stopped by to hang out with their NFL on FOX counterparts, which means we got a reunion of Boston sports legends Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily'Swifties Effect': How Taylor Swift is affecting Travis Kelce, NFL player propsBy extending Jonathan Taylor, Colts tie him together with Anthony Richardson'Swifties Effect': How Taylor Swift is affecting Travis Kelce, NFL player propsBy extending Jonathan... headtopics.com
Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers NFL Week 5 Live BlogThe All Lions live blog will keep you updated from Ford Field Sunday.