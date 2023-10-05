NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football live tracker: Justin Fields looks to lead Bears to first win vs. Commanders

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 1: Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears #1 warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 1, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)The Chicago Bears are a bit of a mess this season.

He added to those totals in the second half, though also lost a key fumble and threw an interception on the final drive to lose the game. Still, Fields finished with his first 300-yard passing game, and threw four touchdowns in the loss.

But that performance came against a porous Broncos defense. The Washington Commanders will be a much bigger test for Fields and the Bears. Thursday should provide Fields with an opportunity to prove Week 4's success was not a fluke. If he can succeed against a tough Commanders front, Fields will once again have Bears fans excited about his future. headtopics.com

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Bears take on the Commanders on"Thursday Night Football" in Week 5.

