NFL Week 5 review: 49ers, Eagles stay undefeated with solid outings

The NFL season is nearly a third of the way through and there have been two constants so far in the first five weeks – the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are unbeaten. Both teams picked up wins on Sunday – the Niners against the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers are 5-0 and are second in points scored, third in yards gained, first in points allowed and third in yards allowed. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the season. Philadelphia topped Los Angeles 23-14. Jalen Hurts topped 300 yards passing and had a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert along with a rushing touchdown.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Eagles vs. Rams, 49ers vs. Cowboys picks: NFL Week 5 predictionsPost sports gambling editor/producer Erich Richter is in his first season in the Bettor’s Guide.

What to know from NFL Week 5: The 49ers are on a whole nother levelThe 49ers embarrassed the Cowboys, the Eagles keep winning, and the Patriots are putrid.

NFC West goes 1-2 during Seahawks Bye Week, 49ers lead the wayWell, the Cowboys dropped the ball (figuratively and literally) but at least the Rams and Cardinals dropped their games

49ers roll Cowboys 42-10 in Week 5: Dallas’ 3rd straight loss vs. Niners | UndisputedSkip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman react to the San Francisco 49ers win over Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. The crew talk Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Niners defense, coaching and 49ers odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: 49ers Improve to 5-0, Cowboys Don't Stack UpBrock Purdy threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns, including three to tight end George Kittle, in the 49ers' 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

Cowboys humbled by 49ers in Week 5: Dak Prescott 3 INTs | First Things FirstNick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the San Franchise 49ers win over Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the NFL season. Broussard gives Dak Prescott and Cowboys an F game rating.