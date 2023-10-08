NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers and Eagles try to stay undefeated, Puka Nacua rises and more

The first month of the 2023 NFL season is already gone, and it’s just amazing how fast that happened. It’s become clearer who the very good teams are, who the mid-tier teams are, who could become good if they tried harder and who the very bad teams are. There are several things fans should look for going into the fifth week of the season, including some history that could be made overseas.

The Rams are 2-2 and are looking to upset the aforementioned Eagles this Sunday. Nacua is the first rookie since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in receptions through the first four weeks. He also has the most receptions and receiving yards for any player through their first four games, as well as the most receptions for any player through their first five games.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting InfoCan the Cowboys get some revenge against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football?

NFL Odds: Rams & Cardinals underdogs, 49ers favored in Week 5San Francisco hosts Dallas on Sunday Night Football in an early season game that could be key in determining playoff seeding in the NFC.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Rams Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting InfoThe Eagles are looking to get to 5-0 when they travel to the West Coast to take on the Rams.

Will Eagles follow 49ers, Dolphins and make a trade before the deadline?The NFL trade deadline is coming soon, and the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins made trades to add to their roster.

Cowboys-49ers clash in key early-season NFL showdownThe 49ers have been a Cowboys’ problem the past two seasons, eliminating them from the playoffs in each of the past two Januarys.

Eagles' 'tush push' has earned more attention from NFL refereesCenter Jason Kelce says officials tried to clamp down on their use of the controversial play before their Week 4 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders.