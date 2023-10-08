NFL Week 5 predictions: Picks against spread for every game

There was the conspiracy theory connecting the Sauce Gardner holding penalty to the sudden arrival of millions of Swifties, who are now watching Chiefs games and buying their jerseys in droves and could be turned off by — horrors! — a loss by their new favorite team.

There was the Patrick Mahomes’ slide near the goal line to end Sunday night’s game at 23-20 Chiefs, allowing sportsbooks to keep many million of dollars bet by people who backed Kansas City as 7.5- to 9.5-point favorites.

There was Rodney Harrison’s despicable attempt to convince K.C.’s Chris Jones on Sunday night’s postgame show that Zach Wilson is “garbage.” Props to the classy Jones — and later Micah Parsons — for hitting back at that notion. headtopics.com

And I don’t know where to begin about Evan Neal’s characterization of booing Giants fans as ignorant hotdog and hamburger flippers. At least he apologized, and not the “if I offended anybody” kind. But it was a bad look for Neal and the 1-3 Giants after a desultory 24-3 home loss.

Though those two Dolphins results highlights the week-to-week variance of the NFL, it’s hard for me to come up with a game script that ends up with the Giants hanging remotely close to Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.Did Zach Wilson have his career turning point in the second quarter vs. K.C. headtopics.com

The offensive line was solid against the Chiefs, giving Wilson clean pockets, time to make reads and room to step into his throws. This led to some nice pitches and catches to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, the discovery of the tight ends in the passing game and eventually some running lanes for Breece Hall.There are a couple of situational factors behind this selection.

The Bills are a great team, but they are now without Tra’Davious White in the secondary. A few weeks ago, the Jaguars limited the Chiefs to 17 points. Buffalo probably pulls this one out, but the spread looms large.Possibly the toughest game of the week to predict. headtopics.com

