NFL Week 5 fantasy football winners, losers, injuries, more - ESPN

Best and worst of NFL Week 5: 49ers rout Cowboys, more trouble for Pats and Giants, Burrow back on trackof the 2023 fantasy football season featured some big surprises.
Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.That was a ridiculous day for Chase. Breakout numbers here. Vertical opportunities. And red zone targets. Chase finished with 52.
Jefferson didn't finish the Week 5 game versus Kansas City, as he left at the start of the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. Before that? The Chiefs had a plan to limit Jefferson: rerouting him at the line of scrimmage and playing safeties over the top. Jefferson posted a season-low 5. headtopics.com
Richardson left the game versus the Titans with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return.absorbed all of the offensive snaps at running back after Conner's departure. Demercado, who probably earned the chance to play ahead ofJones suffered a neck injury while being sacked for the sixth time in the game during the fourth quarter. He was quickly ruled out for the day.
Jones' injury is significant mostly because knee issues cost him both Weeks 3 and 4. If he is forced to miss additional time,The Achane part is obvious: 151 rushing yards and a score on 11 carries, including 82 rush yards over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. But you know what also was impressive? The team's rushing expectation in the first place. The Dolphins averaged 5. headtopics.com
The plan entering Sunday was always to use Taylor in limited doses after just two practices. Moss finished with 25 touches while Taylor was limited to just seven. Look for Taylor's role to expand in the coming weeks -- so long as his performance justifies it -- seeing how Colts coach Shane Steichen has said he is open to using a running-back-by-committee approach.