NFL Week 4 picks: Will Dolphins, Eagles remain undefeated? Dolphins-Bills a classic

Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, starting with the Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers.

: 45½.

Green Bay’s defense is pretty good and the Packers aren’t turning over the ball, but the Lions are a more well-rounded team and more explosive. QB Jared Goff keeps it going at Lambeau Field.3Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24 in Jacksonville, Fla.Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

Read more:

latimes »

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Dolphins Ride Historic Scoring Effort to Top SpotMiami earned this week’s No. 1 ranking with its 70-point outburst while Dallas crashed back to earth with a loss to the Cardinals.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins Week 4 NFL game: TV, betting infoThe Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 4 AFC East contest.

Locked on NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins climb after 70 point explosion in Week 3 against BroncosThe Dolphins decimated the Broncos on Sunday, while Dallas and Jacksonville fell in the power rankings after disappointing Week 3 losses.

NFL Betting Trends - Week 4NFL betting trends for Week 4 matchups, highlighted by Dolphins vs. Bills and Patriots vs. Cowboys.

NFL bettor eyes potential $1.6 million payout on Dolphins, Tua TagovailoaThis is probably the best futures bet on the market right now.

NFL Power Rankings: A Dolphins win at Buffalo on Sunday would legitimize their hypeThe Miami Dolphins play at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The NFL's game of the year snuck up on us.