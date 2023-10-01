NFL Week 4 London game live tracker: Falcons, Jaguars go across the pond in first international game of 2023

Maybe some home cooking can get the Jags back on track. No, they aren't technically the London Jaguars, but the team has plenty of experience playing games in Europe. Week 4 will mark the 10th time the team has played in London.
The Atlanta Falcons, however, should prove to be a tough opponent. Led by rookie Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and a fantastic offensive line, the Falcons' running attack is among the best in the NFL. Robinson has already dazzled NFL fans stateside. Now, he'll get a chance to show out on a global stage.
Maybe some home cooking can get the Jags back on track. No, they aren't technically the London Jaguars, but the team has plenty of experience playing games in Europe. Week 4 will mark the 10th time the team has played in London. Perhaps that's all they need to get back on track.
The Atlanta Falcons, however, should prove to be a tough opponent. Led by rookie Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and a fantastic offensive line, the Falcons' running attack is among the best in the NFL. Robinson has already dazzled NFL fans stateside. Now, he'll get a chance to show out on a global stage.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, stats and injuries as the Jaguars take on the Falcons in London in Week 4.Listen