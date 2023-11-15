NFL Week 11 Betting Trends: Primetime Unders Continue to Cash

As we enter into Week 11 of the NFL season, certain trends begin to stick out like a sore thumb. If you are strapped for time, this article offers insight into the best betting trends for all 14 games on the NFL schedule.this week headlined by the Bengals and Ravens on Thursday night along with the Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs on Monday night. This week’s trend report features a mixed bag of standard and weirdo trends to consider as part of your handicaps.

Of course, I’ve also got a variety of UnderWhile Overs edged out Unders 8-6 in Week 10, Unders are still hitting at close to 60% and have been wildly profitable in primetime. Night games have gone Under in 25 of 32 games this season with Monday night Unders on an 11-1 tear!should automatically just be primetime Unders going forward? Of course not – each game still needs to be looked at individually… it does help though when the primetime schedule is flooded with the likes of the Jets, Raiders, and Giants. Perhaps as a result of all the Unders hitting, the highest total this week is only 46.

