NFL Strengthens Replay Assistance Powers

One of the positive implementations from the NFL in recent seasons is the replay assistance program, which has helped expedite on-field decisions without causing extended game disruptions. Thanks to a rule change at the annual league meeting in Orlando, replay assistance powers have been strengthened. Effective this season, replay assist can advise on called intentional grounding, roughing the passer, and hits out of bounds penalties.

However, what they still can’t do is reverse non-calls into penalties. Here’s a little more background from ESPN: It’s good that bogus roughing the passer penalties and “wasn’t actually out of bounds” roughness calls can be reversed, but the inability to turn no-calls into penalties still feels like a legitimate issue when those infractions aren’t subject to formal reviews. Seattle Seahawks fans may recall this egregious missed intentional grounding call on Carson Wentz back in the 2020 seaso

