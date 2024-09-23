NFL's 'Nonpartisan' Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Features Only Left-Wing Partners

The NFL claims to have engaged in a “nonpartisan” get-out-the-vote effort for the 2024 election, but a look at its list of partners reveals that it has only teamed up with organizations that promote left-wing candidates and causes.webpage, the league explains that the effort, launched in 2020, is a “league-wide, nonpartisan initiative that supports and encourages civic engagement among NFL players, and legends, club and league personnel, and fans.

The campaign, co-sponsored with the left-wing NFL Players Association, “focuses on three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation,” the league adds.It sounds all well and good until one scrolls down to the partners’ section. There, fans will find that the league is working with I Am a Voter, Rock the Vote, Rise to Vote, Vet the Vote, and Votolatino.

The group’s board includes far left-wing NBA commissioner Adam Silver, “women’s empowerment” activist Gabrielle Raymond McGee, LeBron James business partner Maverick Carter, Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Black Lives Matter pusher and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and a host of other left-wingers.

None of these organizations has conservative or Republican members on its boards, and it has not supported Republican or conservative causes or candidates. Yet, the NFL still calls this effort and its partners “nonpartisan.”Ryan Routh Allegedly Left Note Saying He Was Trying to Kill TrumpZelensky Attacks Trump and Vance to U.S.

