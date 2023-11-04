NFL's First Game in Frankfurt: Chiefs vs Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attends a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)The action kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET with a marquee matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (6-2) and Dolphins (6-2) in the NFL’s first game in Frankfurt, Germany.“It’s noise. It’s like the Super Bowl that way
. It’s constant noise, not for one team or the other team, and it’s normally loud, it’s not just a buzz,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said about the atmosphere playing overseas. “You listen to the soccer matches that they have, and it’s loud. It’s very similar to that. You’ve got to make sure you’re aware of that before you get there. We’ve done everything, we’ve had people visit over there to check the fields and the hotels and all those things.” The conference is wide open as the Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens and Jaguars each have the same record at the season’s midpoint. The Bills (5-3) and Bengals (4-3) are also in the mix. They meet Sunday night in Cincinnati so the stakes are high in that playoff rematch. The road to the Super Bowl has gone through Kansas City the last five years. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC title game, going 3-2, in each season Patrick Mahomes has been their starting quarterbac
