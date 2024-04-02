NFL Rule Change Allows Players on Injured Reserve to Return During Regular Season

Amid all of the hoopla surrounding the NFL banning the hip-drop tackle and drastically changing the kickoff rules, there’s a major rule change regarding injured reserve that will impact how preseason roster cuts are handled. Previously, if a team placed players on injured reserve (IR) during preseason, it would automatically be season-ending. That is no longer the case thanks to this amendment at the annual league meeting in Orlando. This is an important distinction to make.

Up to two players will no longer have to make the initial 53-man roster in order to be placed on IR, physically unable to perform (PUP), or non-football injury (NFI) list and still be able to return later in the regular season. Teams have a maximum of eight slots available for injured reserve players who are eligible to return in-season

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why did the NFL change the kickoff rule and how will it be implemented?NFL owners were busy this week, approving a series of rule changes that address player safety, overhaul the kickoff and expand the use of instant replay.While t

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Why did the NFL change the kickoff rule and how will it be implemented?NFL owners were busy this week, approving a series of rule changes that address player safety, overhaul the kickoff and expanding the use of instant replay.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Eagles news: NFL makes major rule change on kickoffs; Nick Sirianni speaks to reportersThe Eagles are doing their 'due diligence' on available free agents, including safety Justin Simmons.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

NFL Proposes Rule Change to Make Certain Tackles IllegalThe NFL has submitted a proposal to make a specific type of tackle illegal, with a 15-yard penalty. The NFLPA opposes the rule change, citing confusion and negative impact on the game.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

NFL officials back proposed hip-drop tackle rule change amid protestsNFL officials responded Thursday to protests over a proposal to outlaw a version of the 'hip-drop tackle,' a technique the league says has resulted in an injury rate that is up to 25 times higher than on tackles when it is not employed.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Why did the NFL change the kickoff rule and how will it be implemented?NFL owners were busy this week, approving a series of rule changes that address player safety, overhaul the kickoff and expanding the use of instant replay.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »