NFL roundup: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals pull away from Cardinals

Chase set a new Bengals record for catches in a game with 15 on 19 targets and totaled 192 yards, shattering the old mark of 13 receptions held by Carl Pickens (versus Steelers on Oct. 11, 1998). Burrow finished 36-for-46 for 317 yards, the three touchdowns and an interception.
Carr passed for 183 yards, Alvin Kamara rushed for 80 yards and became the Saints' all-time touchdown leader and Tyrann Mathieu got the rout started by returning an interception of Mac Jones for the game's first score.
Los Angeles (2-3) welcomed back wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed the first four games with a hamstring injury. He finished with eight catches for 118 yards. Matthew Stafford went 21-of-37 passing for a season-low 222 yards and two touchdowns.Trevor Lawrence went 25-for-37 passing for 315 yards and a touchdown to guide Jacksonville over Buffalo in London. headtopics.com
The Texans (2-3) had grabbed a 19-18 lead on C.J. Stroud's 18-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz with 1:49 left in the game. But Desmond Ridder drove the Falcons 56 yards in 10 plays to set up Koo's kick on the final play for Atlanta (3-2).
Carolina rookie Bryce Young completed 25 of 41 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (0-5).Zack Moss ran 23 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns as host Indianapolis overcame a first-half injury to starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to earn a win over Tennessee. headtopics.com
Hill dealt the Giants a lethal blow just 54 seconds into the second half with a 69-yard score that gave Miami (4-1) a 24-10 lead. Graham Gano pulled New York (1-4) within 11 with a 37-yard field goal, but Raheem Mostert's 2-yard scoring plunge as time expired in the third quarter squashed any chance of a comeback.
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Arizona Cardinals 17-14Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 2-3 on the season