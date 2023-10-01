| NFL Primer: Dolphins-Bills is a sight to see; Broncos-Bears is unsightly

The Bills host Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, getting their chance to slow the NFL’s most explosive offense with first place in the AFC East at stake. The Dolphins have lost 11 of their 13 meetings with the Bills, including the postseason, during McDermott’s coaching tenure.

But with a win Sunday, they would establish themselves as the team to beat in a division the Bills have won the past three seasons.

Brewer: In NFL game of the weak, Broncos and Bears simply can’t win The Broncos and Bears simply want a win. The Broncos began the season with high hopes after hiring Sean Payton, who won the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints and returned to pro football after being out of the NFL last season. But Payton has not been able to fix the issues that plagued the team last season under Nathaniel Hackett, at least not so far. The defeat to the Dolphins raised questions about the status of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, but Payton made no staff changes last week.At least the Broncos now face an opponent that is struggling as much as they are. The Bears have lost 13 straight games.

washingtonpost »

