NFL Power Rankings: Panthers might have really screwed up trading up for Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young talks to the team in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)A few months later, the move to get Bryce Young looks like a franchise-changing trade, but not in the way the Panthers hoped..

Young hasn't looked great and that's not a big problem yet. He could live up to all of the kind words said about him before the draft. What the Panthers gave up is the problem. If you want a lesson in why impatience can be ruinous, just look at what the Panthers traded to get their quarterback right away rather than waiting a year. When the side-by-side comparison is done, it's going to look ugly for Carolina.

The Panthers traded receiver DJ Moore, who went off for 230 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night for the Bears. They also gave up the ninth pick of the draft. That pick turned into defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is the, a couple spots ahead of some guy named Aaron Donald. The Panthers also gave up that 2024 first-round pick that would be No. headtopics.com

No matter how highly you think of Young, nobody on the planet would take Young over Moore, Carter and Williams. Oh, and the Panthers also gave up a second-round pick this year and a second-round pick in 2025.

And, though it's very early, Young doesn't even look like the best quarterback in this rookie class. Or the second best. C.J. Stroud has been very good, and so has Anthony Richardson, when he's healthy. Young has struggled. One of the game-turning plays Sunday was Young throwing a bad interception right to Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the first quarter. headtopics.com

There's an argument to be made that the Panthers' trade will be fine if Young is an elite quarterback, and that's valid. But is Young going to be clearly better than Williams? He'd have to be if that Panthers-turned-Bears pick ends up being Williams, to make up for all the assets Carolina gave up to get Young.

