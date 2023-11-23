NFL Players Call for Clarity and Consistency in Safety Rules

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) runs after the catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during the first half on an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)on Wednesday, calling for the NFL to provide more clarity and consistency in the rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. “It's just like anything in life,” Simmons said.

“If I'm told to get my job done and I ask how to get my job done and the response is just, ‘Get it done,’ OK, I'll try my best but ...” Simmons said it's imperative for the players' union to address concerns about the rules with the league during the offseason.to hit Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Denver's 21-20 win Sunday night. It came on the third play of the game and on Jackson's first tackle in his return from aAsked if Jackson had let down his teammates by promptly running afoul of the league's safety rules in his first game back, Simmons replied, “No, not even clos





KPRC2 » / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL Rivals crypto game scores nearly 3 million players as revenue climbsMythical Games' CEO John Linden says his company's high-profile mobile video game is adding thousands of players per day.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8Houston's C.J. Stroud is a QB1 this week. Two quiet weeks followed by a bye may have dampened some of his hype, but Stroud’s three top-12 finishes have proven his fantasy relevance. The rookie enters Week 8 with the fifth-highest EPA per drop-back (0.07) — a number that should continue to climb.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

NFL players channel Freddy Krueger, the Joker and more with creative Halloween costumesAn unidentified Freddy Krueger? Quinnen Williams as the Joker? Here are all the best NFL Halloween costumes ahead of Week 8.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9Dallas' Dak Prescott turned in his second consecutive top-three QB finish in Week 8. He’s now scored 24.9 and 29.1 points across his past two games — his two highest-scoring weeks of the season. The Eagles are a tough matchup, but they’ve allowed the seventh-most adjusted fantasy points per drop-back (0.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

NFL Week 9 start sit: Players to upgrade, tough matchupsMatt Bowen highlights fantasy players with solid matchups, those he's more lukewarm about and others to keep an eye on during NFL Week 9.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

The Highest-Paid Players in the NFL May Surprise YouWho: Aaron RodgersTotal cumulative earnings: $342.5 millionPosition: QuarterbackTeam/s: Green Bay Packers (2005 to 2022); New York Jets (2023 to present)

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »