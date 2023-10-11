NFL owners still expect to complete Roger Goodell’s contract extension

NFL team owners continue to expect to complete a contract extension with Commissioner Roger Goodell, although it remains unclear whether they will finalize the deal when they gather next week in New York for their regularly scheduled October meeting.The extension is expected to be for three years and run until the spring of 2027, when Goodell will be 68.

The offense is deep enough that the Lions scored 42 points Sunday even with St. Brown and Gibbs on the game-day inactive list because of injuries. The Lions have devoted considerable resources into assembling a top offensive line. The defense is much improved. It’s now a balanced team, ranked sixth in the NFL in total offense and sixth in total defense.

Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards Sunday in relief of Richardson. The Colts suffer basically no drop-off when he enters a game. TheyThere is no question that Richardson is the potential solution to the franchise’s quarterback issues. He should play whenever he is healthy enough to do so. But Minshew is a more than acceptable alternative. headtopics.com

All of a sudden, however, Fields is playing like a franchise quarterback. He has thrown for 617 yards over the past two games, with eight touchdowns and one interception.It remains to be seen whether Fields can sustain such improved play. But the Bears’ circumstances do not seem quite as dire as they did a few weeks ago.

The trust of late owner Paul Allen has owned the team since the Microsoft co-founder’s death in 2018. Allen’s sister, Jody, has served as the de facto owner in her role as trustee of the trust. She also serves as chair of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, under the same circumstances. She has not specified when she might sell either team. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

'The Voice' Season 24 Complete Team Rosters: Mara Justine, Ruby Leigh, Chechi Sarai, Laura Williams and MoreIs your favorite singer on Team Reba, Team Gwen, Team Niall or Team Legend?

Young NFL stars eager to play Olympic flag football - NFL executiveSome NFL players have expressed interest in playing for the U.S. flag football team if the sport is included in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, an NFL executive told Reuters.

The Seahawks must fix their 3rd down offense, especially in passing situationsThe Seahawks are the worst team in the NFL at 3rd and 6+ yards.

Team Arkansas taps into special bond to win team title at Golfweek International Senior InvitationalTeam Arkansas rallied past Team Ireland and two Georgia star-powered teams.

49ers fan proposes to Cowboys fan after NFL game — then NBC announcers chime inA 49ers fan proposed to a Cowboys fan following the 42-10 blowout San Francisco win during Sunday Night Football. NBC announcers chime in

Aidan Hutchinson Is Highest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions NFL Player Week 5Lions' Week 5 PFF grades have been revealed.