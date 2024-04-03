NFL Overhauls Kickoff Rules, Impacting Roster Decisions

The NFL isn’t getting rid of the kickoff just yet. Effective this season, the league has opted to overhaul the kickoff to something akin to what the XFL implemented when it relaunched in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks’ primary return specialist over the past few years has been backup running back DeeJay Dallas, who’s now with the Arizona Cardinals. This leaves Seattle in need of a new kick and punt returner.

It probably doesn’t matter a whole lot who’s the new punt returner given the decline in fielded punts—just don’t muff them or make terrible fair catch decisions—but the new kickoff rules should regularly see the ball fielded and returned. This may have a significant impact on roster decisions across the league, including for the Seahawks. Let’s take a look at Dee Eskridge Eskridge didn’t return kicks in college until his senior season, but he was able to turn one of his 17 returns into a touchdow

As NFL implements new kickoff rules, who will be the Seahawks' new returner?

NFL Changes Kickoff Rules, Bans Surprise Onside KicksThe NFL has implemented new rules regarding kickoffs, including a ban on surprise onside kicks. Due to the difficulty of recovering normal onside kicks, alternative methods have been proposed, such as the 4th-and-long conversion. The Philadelphia Eagles' proposal for this alternative was rejected, but the concept remains intriguing. The conversion rate for a 4th-and-20 is higher than that of an onside kick. Additionally, teams trailing by at least 9 points in the 4th quarter now have the option to go for two points from the 15-yard line.

