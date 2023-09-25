NFL MVP shoots down Jets' speculation amid quarterback woes: 'No interest in doing that right now'

The New York Jets may be in the market for a veteran quarterback, but former league MVP Matt Ryan won't be their guy. Ryan shot down the idea Monday. During an appearance on"CBS Sports HQ" Monday, Ryan was asked if there was"any interest [in] talking to Zach Wilson of the New York Jets before the New England Patriots game at MetLife Stadium on Sept.

24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey."No, not on my end," the one-time NFL MVP, who joined the network during the offseason as a studio and game analyst, said, adding that he’s"really enjoying" what he’s currently doing.

JETS' SAUCE GARDNER CLAIMS PATRIOTS' MAC JONES DELIVERED DIRTY SHOT TO HIS 'PRIVATE PARTS' "To clear it up – my agent is one of the best at what he does – Todd France is incredible. And he wouldn't be doing his job if he wasn't looking into certain situations. But he and I talked and I've got no interest in doing that right now. I'm enjoying what I'm doing,"

Ryan’s comments follow a report from FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer over the weekend that linked him andto the organization. According to the report, the two veterans had reached out to the Jets.

Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. Ryan, 38, played 14 seasons in Atlanta, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and in 2016 was named league MVP, the same season he led