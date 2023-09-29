NFL International Series: How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London

It's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also be alt-cast live from the Toy Story universe via Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match... JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rayshawn Jenkins #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
September 29, 2023
Ready to tune into the first NFL International Series game of the season? Here’s how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.Date: