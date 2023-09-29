NFL International Series: How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London

It's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also be alt-cast live from the Toy Story universe via Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match... JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rayshawn Jenkins #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)Danica Creahan, Yahoo SportsIt's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also bevia Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match...

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Falcons vs Jaguars Prop Bets for NFL Week 4Our favorite NFL best bets and player props for Week 4, where the Atlanta Falcons visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How to Watch the Falcons vs. Jaguars Game in London on SundayThe Falcons and Jaguars head to Wembley Stadium in Week 4. Here's how to watch live and stream the first 'Toy Story Funday Football.'

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley eager to show everyone, including the Falcons, his true skillsIt admittedly took Calvin Ridley “a couple days” to get over the worst performance of his NFL career. Two dropped touchdown passes. Two false start penalties.

WR Calvin Ridley facing his former team highlights Falcons-Jaguars game at Wembley StadiumJacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley is traveling 4,300 miles (6,900 kilometers) to face his former team for the first time.

Our ultimate guide to Falcons-Jaguars in London: Big questions, QB breakdowns, X factors and picksCan Atlanta keep leaning on the run? Will the Jacksonville offense get on track? Here's what to know for Sunday's ESPN+ matchup.

Falcons vs Jaguars Odds, Picks & PredictionsNFL predictions, picks, and odds for Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Week 4 betting best bet and game analysis.

September 29, 2023 at 1:02 pm PDTHouston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rayshawn Jenkins #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)Danica Creahan, Yahoo SportsIt's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also bevia Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match...

Ready to tune into the first NFL International Series game of the season? Here’s how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.Date: