NFL inactives tracker Week 6: Browns likely without Watson again; Ekeler expected to return for Chargers

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winningover the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during"Thursday Night Football."

Moving on to Sunday, there are a few notable players who will likely be out this week, like Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is. If Watson can't go it sounds like P.J. Walker will get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

The New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for"Sunday Night Football" and might be without Daniel Jones, whoMeanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler isfor their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1." podcast on the"Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Deshaun Watson continues to deal with shoulder injury even after the Browns' Week 5 byeCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a surprise scratch in Week 4 due to a shoulder injury. Despite being listed as questionable for the contest, Watson was ruled out 90 minutes before the Browns took the field in Week 4.

Deshaun Watson continues to deal with shoulder injury even after the Browns' Week 5 byeCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a surprise scratch in Week 4 due to a shoulder injury. Despite being listed as questionable for the contest, Watson was ruled out 90 minutes before the Browns took the field in Week 4.

With Browns QB Deshaun Watson missing 3rd practice of week, eyes shift to P.J. Walker.Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

Browns vs. 49ers, Seahawks vs. Bengals, Cardinals vs. Rams & NFL Week 6 best picksBig Noon Kickoff presents Bear Bets as betting expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz preview the best bets to be made in the Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals vs. the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 6.

NFL Week 6: Tua Tagovailoa starts tour of Tide’s NFL quarterbacksGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson not practicing WednesdaySunday's status in limbo