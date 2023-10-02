NFL faces uproar as they make swift changes to social media accounts

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife stadiumTaylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more as she cheered on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game on Oct. 1. (Credit: Rachelle Janeczek via Storyful)from their social media accounts after an uproar following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the New York Jets.

The league’s X and Instagram got in on the hullabaloo over Swift attending the latest Chiefs game to support the team and her rumored boyfriend,Taylor Swift watches the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey."The chiefs are 2-0 as swifties," the NFL’s Instagram account read on Monday morning.

The league’s X header also featured Swift laughing and clapping while at MetLife Stadium. But the league came under fire over the swift changes to their profiles. "This is not a good look by the nfl.

The league’s X and Instagram got in on the hullabaloo over Swift attending the latest Chiefs game to support the team and her rumored boyfriend,Taylor Swift watches the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey."The chiefs are 2-0 as swifties," the NFL’s Instagram account read on Monday morning.

The league’s X header also featured Swift laughing and clapping while at MetLife Stadium. But the league came under fire over the swift changes to their profiles.

"This is not a good look by the nfl. This sort of thing fuels the conspiracy theories," New York Post’s Jets beat writer Brian CostelloTAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ROMANCE DEFENDED BY VALERIE BERTINELLI WHO TELLS HATERS TO 'SHUT UP'

The NFL removed the Swift mentions but kept her up on their header on X.

Swift was in a MetLife Stadium suite press box on Sunday night along with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and a bunch of others. She was also spotted hugging Donna Kelce.

Front Office Sports noted the NBC broadcast cut away to Swift around 17 times and there were at least two commercials for Swift’s movie of her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the sidelines during the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023.