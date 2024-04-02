NFL Draft Prospects and Seahawks' New Signings

Less than 30 days to the 2024 NFL Draft. Are you excited? Who will be the first 15 prospects picked in the NFL Draft? How Brock Bowers could be the Seahawks' 'Derwin James' pick of 2024: Seaside Joe 1853 Seahawks will ‘ask a lot’ of their two new inside linebackers - Seahawks Wire Little by little, we're beginning to know more about new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

An interview with Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl – Seahawks Draft Blog It’s a privilege every year to have an opportunity to interview Jim Nagy from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, to talk about players ahead of the upcoming draft. Jim was incredibly generous with his time — so sit back and enjoy nearly 40 minutes of draft analysis belo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks projected to receive comp picks in 2025 NFL DraftIf it holds up, it’ll be the first time since 2020 that the Seahawks will gain picks through free agency.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Where the Seahawks now sit in the NFL Draft after trading for Sam HowellThe Seahawks still have seven draft picks, but in a different order.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

The Open Field: Who are your 2024 NFL Draft crushes for the Seahawks?Which player(s) do you absolutely want to see in a Seahawks uniform?

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks land Missouri’s Darius Robinson in ESPN NFL mock draftWith two quarterbacks still available, Schneider opts to take a rising defensive lineman in ESPN’s latest draft.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 NFL Draft order: Where the Seahawks will be picking in all seven roundsWe now know the specific slots for all of the Seattle Seahawks’ draft choices.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks top 30 visits trackerSee who’s had a formal top 30 visit with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »