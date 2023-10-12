NFL Draft: How the top Heisman candidates rate as pro prospects

There was a time when winning the Heisman Trophy did not necessarily mean that a player was highly regarded by the. That era is over, however, with four of the past six winners not only becoming first-round picks, but going No. 1 overall.

Despite being held to a season-low 219 passing yards (and 56% completion rate) in this past Saturday's overtime win at home toto a dramatic come-from-behind victory with a career-high three rushing touchdowns.

Nix may rank a distant third on this list for now, but if he is able to outduel the aforementioned Penix in Saturday's showdown in Seattle, he and the undefeatedwill be flying high in both the Heisman campaign and coaches poll. Despite generating 8,251 total yards and 47 touchdowns (against 23 turnovers) in three years as a starter at, Nix left amid plenty of criticism. headtopics.com

If calm in the face of pressure were to become the critical factor in determining the Heisman Trophy winner, Gabriel might just top this list, especially following his clutch touchdown toss with just 15 seconds remaining to upset then-No. 3in the Red River Rivalry.

While there is no denying that his personal statistics pale in comparison to some of the other star quarterbacks on this list, with key wins over quality teams from the SEC () to start the season, Maye and North Carolina are quietly becoming one of the key stories of this season. headtopics.com

If you're looking to make a wager on this year's Heisman Trophy, McCarthy might be the perfect dark horse candidate. It seems silly to characterize the undefeated and currently No.

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: What a 'perfect' September draft would look like todayWe're into the second week of October, a healthy third of the way through this fantasy football dance. And sure, regrets, I have a few.

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: What a 'perfect' September draft would look like todayWe're into the second week of October, a healthy third of the way through this fantasy football dance. And sure, regrets, I have a few.

QB expert explains why Shedeur Sanders may benefit from staying in college over entering NFL DraftColorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have the choice of whether to remain in college or head to the NFL Draft after this season. QB guru Jordan Palmer makes the case for him to stay.

ESPN Expert Says Brock Bowers Needs to be in the Heisman ConversationOver the last two weeks, Georgia has not only further solidified itself as one of the country's top teams after defeating Auburn and Kentucky, but two of their players have showcased just how special they are on the football field. Quarterback Carson Beck and tight end Brock Bowers have both ...

Heisman Trophy odds update: Michael Penix Jr. leapfrogs reigning winner Caleb WilliamsAnother Pac-12 quarterback could be taking home the Heisman this year.

Heisman Trophy power rankings: Michael Penix Jr leapfrogs Caleb WilliamsWashington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has leapfrogged USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.