NFL debunks sideline spy fears after viral Bears-Commanders video

The broadcast zoomed in on Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy just as an unidentified person with a Commanders phone case lurked behind him, appearing to be taking a photo or recording in Getsy’s direction — or perhaps toward Chicago’s playbook.
McCarthy further clarified that part of the uniform inspector’s job includes taking photos throughout the game and uploading them to the NFL’s system. Uniform inspectors are sideline regulars, who typically played for the home team in the past, according to the outlet.
McCarthy felt the situation was blown out of proportion, as Getsy “was well beyond the bench area around the 20 when the broadcast zoomed in on that shot.”, the uniform inspector’s job is to “make sure that every player in violation of the rules is aware of it and has an opportunity to correct it. headtopics.com
